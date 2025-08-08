Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 28.39% to Rs 1293.41 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects declined 12.66% to Rs 52.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.39% to Rs 1293.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1007.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1293.411007.39 28 OPM %13.1511.22 -PBDT152.02100.56 51 PBT135.5988.14 54 NP52.5260.13 -13

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

