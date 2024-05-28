Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares fall

Power shares fall

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 120.44 points or 1.55% at 7632.03 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 3.48%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.82%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.34%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.24%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.68%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.64%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.34%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.32%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.2%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6.85 or 0.01% at 75397.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.45 points or 0.08% at 22950.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 442.28 points or 0.92% at 47512.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 99.57 points or 0.67% at 14728.16.

On BSE,1236 shares were trading in green, 2538 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Power shares fall

Power shares fall

Power shares fall

Power shares fall

Power shares gain

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 72.73 cr project of North Central Railway

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 165.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Cyber Media Research &amp; Services consolidated net profit rises 131.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 1.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story