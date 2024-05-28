Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 64.67 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 28.57% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 64.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.69% to Rs 5.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 302.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales64.6762.60 3 302.16332.54 -9 OPM %5.465.86 -7.005.53 - PBDT1.231.55 -21 12.3513.28 -7 PBT0.030.43 -93 7.669.04 -15 NP0.360.28 29 5.876.50 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sharat Industries standalone net profit declines 49.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

N K Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.05% in the March 2024 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 8.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Euro Asia Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story