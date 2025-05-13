Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 186.08 croreNet profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 10.41% to Rs 20.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 186.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.54% to Rs 77.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 717.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 619.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
