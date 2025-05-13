Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 64.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.01% to Rs 8.51 croreNet profit of Walchand Peoplefirst declined 64.65% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.01% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.37% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 30.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content