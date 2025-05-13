Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 16.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 283.03 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 16.09% to Rs 51.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 283.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.01% to Rs 195.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.07% to Rs 1103.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 805.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

283.03239.701103.56805.0924.2925.3723.7823.9976.5766.21289.95210.6669.0859.78262.09185.8451.7444.57195.65138.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News