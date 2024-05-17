Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 387.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 387.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales rise 41.92% to Rs 13.78 crore

Net profit of Precision Electronics rose 387.50% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.92% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14500.00% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 47.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.789.71 42 47.3435.58 33 OPM %16.6910.09 -7.332.11 - PBDT1.930.51 278 1.61-0.82 LP PBT1.710.41 317 1.12-1.32 LP NP1.560.32 388 1.460.01 14500

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

