Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 387.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Precision Electronics rose 387.50% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.92% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14500.00% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 47.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

