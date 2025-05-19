Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 167.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.87% to Rs 1620.84 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 167.23% to Rs 277.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.87% to Rs 1620.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1126.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 305.05% to Rs 937.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 231.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 107.35% to Rs 6518.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3143.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1620.841126.596518.753143.7932.6016.3827.3215.20544.70151.611737.49385.47368.09114.571239.97289.37277.81103.96937.13231.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News