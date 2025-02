Prevest Denpro standalone net profit rises 22.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 14.93 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 22.53% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 14.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.9313.6234.3632.896.235.165.754.744.463.64

