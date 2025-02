Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit declines 26.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 409.03 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment declined 26.56% to Rs 45.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 409.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 387.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.409.03387.1537.0042.7472.0692.2661.4783.8445.9662.58

