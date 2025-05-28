Simplex Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 73.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 281.94 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures declined 73.53% to Rs 43.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 281.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 360.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 72.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.53% to Rs 1075.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1388.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

281.94360.751075.601388.475.360.292.112.0051.00273.5062.27-33.7443.41257.307.44-103.4043.44164.1011.58-72.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News