Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 282.75, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% slide in NIFTY and a 6.22% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 282.75, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24450. The Sensex is at 78139.58, down 0.51%.Prime Focus Ltd has gained around 4.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1559.45, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.72 lakh shares in last one month.