Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3889.4, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% slide in NIFTY and a 11.4% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3889.4, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24450. The Sensex is at 78139.58, down 0.51%.Siemens Ltd has gained around 11.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38748.15, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.83 lakh shares in last one month.