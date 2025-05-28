Ravindra Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 427.86% to Rs 158.99 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy reported to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 63.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 427.86% to Rs 158.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.20% to Rs 250.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

