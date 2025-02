Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 16.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 4918.06 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 16.33% to Rs 534.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 459.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 4918.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4348.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4918.064348.5715.8214.45865.55743.30782.52664.19534.42459.41

