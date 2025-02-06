Shiva Texyarn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 75.26 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 75.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.2676.149.663.284.88-0.271.33-4.141.77-7.41

