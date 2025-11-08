Sambhv Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 468.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.44% to Rs 580.17 crore

Net profit of Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 468.77% to Rs 30.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 83.44% to Rs 580.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.580.17316.2810.387.1053.0314.3440.897.9830.605.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News