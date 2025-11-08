Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 3.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.87% to Rs 196.07 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 3.92% to Rs 19.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.87% to Rs 196.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.196.07160.8916.1416.8932.4129.9125.8124.2119.3618.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News