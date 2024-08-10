Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit declines 30.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 8.85 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services declined 30.16% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.856.0251.9888.871.802.621.732.541.321.89

