Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit declines 30.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 8.85 croreNet profit of Pro Fin Capital Services declined 30.16% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.856.02 47 OPM %51.9888.87 -PBDT1.802.62 -31 PBT1.732.54 -32 NP1.321.89 -30
