B C C Fuba India standalone net profit declines 29.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of B C C Fuba India declined 29.84% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.6310.6713.8116.491.261.661.051.490.871.24

