Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 57.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 249.42 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 57.52% to Rs 44.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 249.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales249.42165.43 51 OPM %23.6523.68 -PBDT65.4943.57 50 PBT59.1937.61 57 NP44.2028.06 58

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

