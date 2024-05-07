Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 105.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 118.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 11.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.392.61 -8 11.6913.54 -14 OPM %-1266.95-1207.66 --1095.04-929.76 - PBDT-26.03-25.97 0 -107.04-117.72 9 PBT-27.54-27.64 0 -113.54-124.27 9 NP-26.54-27.64 4 -105.08-118.27 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 56.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare shares gain

Suven Pharma slips after Q3 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Suven Pharmaceuticals' Unit 3 &amp; 5 clear USFDA inspection

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Godrej Consumer Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1893.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the March 2024 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 36.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 128.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story