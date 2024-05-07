Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 105.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 118.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 11.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

