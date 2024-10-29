Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 137.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 129.11 croreNet profit of Bhageria Industries rose 137.32% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 129.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales129.11102.56 26 OPM %10.518.17 -PBDT16.3411.52 42 PBT8.443.80 122 NP6.552.76 137
