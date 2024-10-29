Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 154.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 3843.84 croreNet profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 154.34% to Rs 227.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 3843.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3683.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3843.843683.02 4 OPM %11.076.95 -PBDT358.43171.05 110 PBT295.80120.37 146 NP227.4689.43 154
