Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 154.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 154.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 3843.84 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 154.34% to Rs 227.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 3843.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3683.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3843.843683.02 4 OPM %11.076.95 -PBDT358.43171.05 110 PBT295.80120.37 146 NP227.4689.43 154

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Expansion of AB PM-JAY: A ray of hope for vulnerable elderly patients

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

LIVE news: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story