Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 154.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 154.34% to Rs 227.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 3843.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3683.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3843.843683.0211.076.95358.43171.05295.80120.37227.4689.43

