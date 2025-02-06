PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 58.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 58.79% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.0916.0990.5590.6813.3913.2612.8712.748.405.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News