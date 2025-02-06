Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 58.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 58.79% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales16.0916.09 0 OPM %90.5590.68 -PBDT13.3913.26 1 PBT12.8712.74 1 NP8.405.29 59

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

