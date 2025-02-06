UNO Minda's net profit rises 24% YoY to Rs 254 crore in Q3 FY25

UNO Minda has reported 24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 254.37 crore on a 18.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,183.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Total expenditure for the period under review was Rs 3,931.93 crore, up by 19% YoY. Raw material costs rose by 22.8% YoY, employee expenses increased by 24% YoY, finance costs were higher by 65.2% YoY and other expenses rose by 13.9% YoY in the December24 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 300.99 crore, up by 11.5% from Rs 270.02 crore in Q3 FY24.

The companys board has granted its in-principle approval for issuance of listed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs/debentures) upto Rs 500 crore, in one or more tranches/issuances. The funds so raised would be used to meet fund requirement for capex and investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies of the company.

The board has approved and declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 0.75 per equity share to the equity shareholders of the company, as on the record date, for the financial year 2024-25.

The board of UNO Minda has considered and approved the expansion of existing Tamil Nadu-based Hosur plant of the company by increase in overall capacity upto 15,000 MT per annum, along with the construction of a new shed for a new paint shop.

The total capital expenditure for this new facility is estimated at Rs 65.59 crore.

Uno Minda (formerly Minda Industries) is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems and alloy wheels.

The scrip shed 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 1020.70 on the BSE.

