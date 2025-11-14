Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 30.02, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.72% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% rally in NIFTY and a 27.7% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.02, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25806.35. The Sensex is at 84242.43, down 0.28%.Punjab & Sind Bank has lost around 0.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has increased around 8.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8303.05, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.54 lakh shares in last one month.