Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.84%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 786.95, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.18% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 786.95, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Welspun Corp Ltd has dropped around 1.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8685.2, up 2.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

