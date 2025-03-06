Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 426.25, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 426.25, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has slipped around 3.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8685.2, up 2.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News