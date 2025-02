Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 29.98 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.9825.924.904.821.211.150.230.220.170.21

