Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen strengthens toward 155 as markets bet on BOJ rate hike

Yen strengthens toward 155 as markets bet on BOJ rate hike

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Japanese yen strengthened toward 155 per dollar, staying near a two-week high as expectations rose for a Bank of Japan rate hike this month. Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled that the central bank will weigh the pros and cons of raising rates at its December 1819 meeting, noting that real interest rates remain deeply negative even with another hike. A weaker US dollar also supported the yen after softer US private payrolls boosted bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. Traders now await US job cuts data and weekly jobless claims, while the upcoming US PCE Price Index on Friday is expected to guide near-term moves in the USD/JPY pair.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra arm divests 3.58% stake in CIE Spain

Petronet LNG climbs after sealing 15-year pact with ONGC

Dollar index attempts recovery from one-month low

Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

Josts Engineering gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story