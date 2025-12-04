Mahindra & Mahindra arm divests 3.58% stake in CIE Spain

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) (MOICML), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, has sold part of its stake representing 3.58% of CIE Automotive S.A (CIE Spain) outstanding shares, for a total consideration of apprx.119 million Euros. CIE Automotive S.A is an associate of MOICML. Powered by Capital Market - Live News

