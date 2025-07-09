Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese benchmark ends modestly higher

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher as the yen slid below 147 per dollar, logging its third straight daily loss amid rising tensions in U.S-Japan trade talks.

The Nikkei average rose 0.33 percent to 39,821.28 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.41 percent at 2,828.16. The yen's weakness lifted automakers, with Honda Motor and Toyota rising 3.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Yoshinoya Holdings surged 6.5 percent after the beef bowl chain reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

