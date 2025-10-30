Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 3831.61 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 2.10% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 3831.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3704.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3831.613704.782.001.8767.6860.9757.4650.5051.6050.54

