Nifty September futures trade at premium

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,759 a premium of 133.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,625.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 198.20 points or 0.81% to 24,625.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.91% to 11.29.

Reliance Industries, Eternal and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 September 2025.

