Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors sells 73,178 units in Aug'25

Tata Motors sells 73,178 units in Aug'25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Motors achieved total sales of 73,178 units in month of August 2025 compared to 71,693 units in August 2024, recording a growth of 2%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 68,482 units (down 2% YoY) and exports of 4,696 units (up 178% YoY) during the month of August 2025.

Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 43,315 units (down 3% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales were at 29,863 units (up 10% YoY) in August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy operationalises 125 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

Eicher Motors records 55% YoY rise in August'25 motorcycle sales; clocks CV sales of 7,167 units

Market ends higher; Nifty closes above 24,600 level

Mahindra & Mahindra records total sales of 75,901 vehicles in Aug'24; tractor sales up 28% YoY

TVS Motor Co registers total auto sales of 5.09 lakh units in August'24

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story