Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.59%
Nifty IT index ended up 3.59% at 29015.85 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 5.44%, HCL Technologies Ltd added 4.91% and Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 3.42%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 23.00% over last one year compared to the 3.73% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.09% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.02% to close at 24211 while the SENSEX increased 0.06% to close at 77616.4 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalpataru's Q1 pre-sales rise 6% YoY to Rs 1,329 crore

Uflex appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Sustainability and Circular Production Are Reshaping India's Textile and Apparel Sector

Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Benchmarks end with marginal gains; Nifty ends above 24,200 level

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story