Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.66%
Nifty IT index closed up 2.66% at 29854.25 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 4.00%, Tech Mahindra Ltd added 4.00% and Infosys Ltd jumped 3.58%. The Nifty IT index is down 20.00% over last one year compared to the 5.53% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 2.30% and Nifty MNC index is down 2.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.70% to close at 23382.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.68% to close at 74267.34 today.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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