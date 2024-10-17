Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.76%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 3.76% at 1044.15 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 6.25%, Godrej Properties Ltd shed 4.45% and Macrotech Developers Ltd dropped 4.38%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 72.00% over last one year compared to the 25.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 3.54% and Nifty India Consumption index is down 2.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.89% to close at 24749.85 while the SENSEX has declined 0.61% to close at 81006.61 today.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

