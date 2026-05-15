Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3505.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% drop in NIFTY and a 10.1% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3505.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 15.46% in last one month.