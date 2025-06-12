Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 119 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

Railtel Corporation of India said that it has received the work order worth Rs 119.45 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) for providing managed bandwidth service through MPLS VPN network on rental basis (Opex model) for period of three years.

The said contract includes managed bandwidth service to support live streaming & storage of video footage of CCTV cameras located at various SECL Mines in MP & CG states.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.