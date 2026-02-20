Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Economic Buzz: US trade deficit widens to $70.3 billion in December

Economic Buzz: US trade deficit widens to $70.3 billion in December

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Reflecting a surge in imports and a slump in exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly widened in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit grew to $70.3 billion in December from a revised $53.0 billion in November.

The trade deficit increased for the second consecutive month after plunging to its lowest level in over sixteen years in October.

The unexpectedly wider trade deficit partly reflected a continued surge in the value of imports, which shot up by 3.6 percent to $357.6 billion in December after spiking by 4.2 percent to $345.3 billion in November.

Significant growth in imports of industrial supplies and materials and capital goods such as computer accessories more than offset a steep drop in imports of pharmaceuticals.

The report also showed a continued slump in the value of exports, which tumbled by 1.7 percent to $287.3 billion in December after plunging by 3.4 percent to $292.3 billion in November.

Exports of non-monetary gold saw another significant decrease, while exports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors increased.

The Commerce Department also said the goods deficit jumped to $99.3 billion in December from $83.6 billion in November, and the services surplus narrowed to $29.0 billion in December from $30.6 billion in November.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

