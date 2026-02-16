Rajesh Exports Q3 PAT soars 101% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Rajesh Exports' consolidated net profit zoomed 101.32% to Rs 71.74 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 35.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Total income from operations climbed 143.29% YoY to Rs 2,35,098.27 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 65.47 crore in Q3 FY26, up 50.78% from Rs 43.42 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 143.29% to Rs 2,35,043.50 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 2,34,937.05 crore, up 143.46% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 61.83 crore, up 56.29% YoY.