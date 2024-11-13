Borosil consolidated net profit declines 1.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 273.89 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 1.19% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 273.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.273.89234.8714.8915.8546.2837.2825.8724.8718.3218.54

