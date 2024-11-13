Borosil consolidated net profit declines 1.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 273.89 croreNet profit of Borosil declined 1.19% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 273.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales273.89234.87 17 OPM %14.8915.85 -PBDT46.2837.28 24 PBT25.8724.87 4 NP18.3218.54 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News