Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 7.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 44.31 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 7.34% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

