Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 7.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 44.31 croreNet profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 7.34% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.3145.35 -2 OPM %28.9828.31 -PBDT14.5113.92 4 PBT12.3411.71 5 NP8.928.31 7
