Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, Le Travenues Technology Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2025.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 11.56% to Rs 27.84 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11935 shares in the past one month.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd crashed 10.48% to Rs 2037.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 580 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 334.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd pared 8.91% to Rs 271. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd fell 8.78% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33984 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

