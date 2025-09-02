Volumes spurt at Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd counter

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd notched up volume of 1432.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 73.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.58 lakh shares

ITI Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 September 2025.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd notched up volume of 1432.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 73.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.60% to Rs.32.13. Volumes stood at 18.63 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 44.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.45% to Rs.302.75. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd recorded volume of 47.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.13% to Rs.564.00. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session. K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 23.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.70% to Rs.856.50. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.