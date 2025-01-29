Raymond standalone net profit declines 53.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 399.58 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 53.10% to Rs 75.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 161.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 399.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 440.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.399.58440.7516.6810.91106.1790.5794.0077.8675.55161.10

