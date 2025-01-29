Raymond standalone net profit declines 53.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 399.58 croreNet profit of Raymond declined 53.10% to Rs 75.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 161.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 399.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 440.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales399.58440.75 -9 OPM %16.6810.91 -PBDT106.1790.57 17 PBT94.0077.86 21 NP75.55161.10 -53
