Raymond standalone net profit declines 53.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Net profit of Raymond declined 53.10% to Rs 75.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 161.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 399.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 440.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales399.58440.75 -9 OPM %16.6810.91 -PBDT106.1790.57 17 PBT94.0077.86 21 NP75.55161.10 -53

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

