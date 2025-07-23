Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India had constructed a composite Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) in consultation with the concerned stakeholders including the Government, to capture the extent of financial inclusion across the country, which was first published in August 2021 for the FY ending March 2021. Index for the year ending March 2025 has since been compiled. The value of FI-Index for March 2025 stands at 67.0 vis-vis 64.2 in March 2024, with growth witnessed across all sub-indices, viz., Access, Usage and Quality. Improvement in FI-Index in FY 2025 is contributed by Usage and Quality dimensions, reflecting deepening of financial inclusion, and sustained financial literacy initiatives.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

