GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 30.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 287.52 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 30.50% to Rs 17.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 287.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 233.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales287.52233.63 23 OPM %10.7613.47 -PBDT25.7324.19 6 PBT21.5419.80 9 NP17.6313.51 30
