GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 30.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 30.50% to Rs 17.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 287.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 233.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.287.52233.6310.7613.4725.7324.1921.5419.8017.6313.51

