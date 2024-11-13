Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 30.50% in the September 2024 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 30.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 287.52 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 30.50% to Rs 17.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 287.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 233.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales287.52233.63 23 OPM %10.7613.47 -PBDT25.7324.19 6 PBT21.5419.80 9 NP17.6313.51 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts at 78,500 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,800; Eicher drags

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story